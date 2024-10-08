Half of occupier disappeared after Ukrainian drone attack by 63rd SMB fighters in Lyman-Kupiansk direction. VIDEO 18+
Pilots of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated a Russian invader with a kamikaze drone in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction of the frontline.
The published footage of the elimination of the occupier shows that the Russian received injuries incompatible with life.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
