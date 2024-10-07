ENG
Soldiers of 425th SAB eliminated group of Russian soldiers who tried to assault positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skala" ( "Rock") in the Donetsk region eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who were trying to assault Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Russian Army (9836) liquidation (2689) Donetsk region (4331)
