Soldiers of 425th SAB eliminated group of Russian soldiers who tried to assault positions in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Battalion "Skala" ( "Rock") in the Donetsk region eliminated a group of Russian soldiers who were trying to assault Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
