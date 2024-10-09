Kryvonos appointed Gulmagomedov as deputy director of NABU. PHOTO

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos has appointed Denys Gulmahomedov, who previously held the position of Deputy Director for Digital Development and Transformation, as the first deputy director of the National Bureau.

What do you know about Denis Gulmagomedov?

Denys started his work since the foundation of the institution in 2015 as a detective.

In the summer of 2016, he became the head of one of the National Bureau's detective departments, which specializes in investigating corruption crimes in the field of Ukrzaliznytsia. The department has investigated almost all corruption cases at the railway, as well as a number of high-profile cases, such as Rotterdam+, criminal organizations that controlled shadow financial flows in Odesa, and the gas case of the former head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport.

In the autumn of 2019, Denys Gulmahomedov took part in the project to create the eCase Management System, and in January 2022, he became its head.

In October 2023, Denis Gulmagomedov was appointed Deputy Director for Digital Development and Transformation.

Overall experience in law enforcement - 14 years