ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10835 visitors online
News Photo
1 399 18

Zelenskyy meets with German President Steinmeier: they discussed security situation and key needs of Ukraine. PHOTOS

On Friday, 11 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the key topics of the conversation were the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid constant Russian attacks on the energy grid and active hostilities at the front, as well as the development of regional partnerships.

Зеленський і Штайнмаєр зустрілися

Зеленський і Штайнмаєр зустрілися

The President also thanked Germany for its European leadership in the amount of assistance provided to Ukraine, especially in the defence sector.

"It is important to keep it at the same high level next year," Zelenskyy added.

Зеленський і Штайнмаєр зустрілися

Зеленський і Штайнмаєр зустрілися

Read more: 45% of interviewed Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territory to end war - poll

Author: 

Germany (1457) Zelenskyi (6617) Steinmeier (100)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 