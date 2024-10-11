Zelenskyy meets with German President Steinmeier: they discussed security situation and key needs of Ukraine. PHOTOS
On Friday, 11 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
The Ukrainian leader announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, the key topics of the conversation were the security situation in Ukraine, needs amid constant Russian attacks on the energy grid and active hostilities at the front, as well as the development of regional partnerships.
The President also thanked Germany for its European leadership in the amount of assistance provided to Ukraine, especially in the defence sector.
"It is important to keep it at the same high level next year," Zelenskyy added.
