Almost half of Germans believe that Ukraine should cede territory in order to achieve peace with Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda, citing data from a YouGov poll.

Thus, 45% of respondents believe that Ukraine should cede territory. 39% say it should not give up a single centimeter.

In particular, 22% believe that Ukraine should give up the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Another 23% even argue that Kyiv should give up not only Crimea, but also the territories that were occupied by Russia after the invasion in February 2022.

There are also differences over whether Ukraine should be allowed to fire long-range Western weapons deep into Russian territory. 42% are in favor and 43% are against.

Read more: Almost 170 combat engagements took place in frontline over last day. Enemy exerted greatest pressure in Lyman sector, - General Staff