Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 667,630 people (+1,290 per day), 8,962 tanks, 19,381 artillery systems, 17,827 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 667,630 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.10.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 667630 (+1290) people,
  • tanks - 8962 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17827 (+27) units,
  • artillery systems - 19381 (+59) units,
  • MLRS - 1230 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 976 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 16947 (+110),
  • cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 26513 (+115) units,
  • special equipment - 3434 (+38)

See also: Soldiers of the 73rd MD of the Special Forces destroyed a Russian fuel and lubricants warehouse and eliminated 10 occupants using Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO.

втрати військ РФ

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

