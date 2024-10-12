Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: 4 people were wounded, in particular - policeman. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians attacked Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, multiple rocket launchers, tanks, and UAVs. Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Komyshany, Molodizhne, Chornobaiivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shlyakhove, Tomaryne, and Arkhanhelske came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Russians attacked Antonivka with a drone. A 51-year-old man who was in his yard was injured as a result of the enemy strike. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. A private house was also damaged.

The enemy shelled Komyshany with artillery. Five private houses were damaged and a 63-year-old woman was injured in the attack, she suffered concussion, blast, and brain injuries.

Russian troops shelled Kizomys with multiple rocket launchers, damaging a private house. The village also suffered from drone attacks, and another residential building was damaged as a result of explosives being dropped.

The enemy used FPV drones to attack Beryslav, Dudchany, and Zmiivka, damaging two private houses.

Artillery fire damaged three private houses in Stanislav, Bilozerka, and Chornobaiivka, as well as an outbuilding in Tomaryne.

The enemy shelled Shlyakhove with a tank, damaging an outbuilding there.

In Kherson, the Pivnichne neighborhood came under enemy artillery fire. The strikes caused a fire in the warehouses and damaged an administrative building, an apartment building, warehouses, and two cars. A 31-year-old officer of the Kherson regional patrol police department came under enemy fire while on duty. He was diagnosed with contusion, explosive, and craniocerebral injuries, and his life is not in danger.

A 54-year-old man was injured in the center of Kherson as a result of a UAV drop. He was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

The occupiers shelled the Dniprovsky district with artillery, damaging a private house and a gas pipeline. They also insidiously dropped explosives from a UAV on the territory of a medical facility, damaging the hospital building and a car. No patients or staff were injured.

