Enemy shelled Kherson: fire broke out in warehouse. PHOTOS
The occupiers shelled one of the neighborhoods in Kherson.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, the enemy attack resulted in a fire in a warehouse and an open storage area for production waste.
"Due to constant repeated shelling, rescuers had to move to a safe place several times and then return to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished by morning," the SES said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone.
