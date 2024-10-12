ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10843 visitors online
News Photo
1 012 1

Enemy shelled Kherson: fire broke out in warehouse. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled one of the neighborhoods in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the enemy attack resulted in a fire in a warehouse and an open storage area for production waste.

"Due to constant repeated shelling, rescuers had to move to a safe place several times and then return to extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished by morning," the SES said.

Read: One day in Kherson region: 4 people injured, a child and a nurse among the victims. Photo report

Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні
Наслідки удару по складу в Херсоні

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had attacked a minibus in Kherson with a drone.

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Kherson (1165) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (786)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 