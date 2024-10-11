Day in Kherson region: 4 people were injured, among victims - child and nurse. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupants once again fired at the Beryslav and Kherson districts, shelling residential areas with artillery, mortars and attacking UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

"As a result of the shelling, 23 objects were damaged: four multi-story and five private houses, a critical infrastructure facility, a truck and eight cars, two ambulances, a car center, and a petrol station," the statement said.

The Russian military conducted attacks with FPV drones in Shyroka Balka, Antonivka, and Kherson. Two private houses were damaged.

Artillery shelling damaged two private houses in Pryozerne and a truck in Bilozerka.

A residential building was damaged in Krupytsia as a result of an explosive drop from an enemy UAV.

Near Davidovy Brod, a 59-year-old man was injured by an explosive device while laying asphalt. The driver pulled over to the roadside, where the explosion occurred. The man sustained blast injuries and contusion. The special equipment was damaged.

The police ask citizens to be careful in the de-occupied territories, where a high level of mine danger remains. If you find a suspicious object, do not touch it under any circumstances, and report it by calling 101 or 102.

In the morning in Kherson, the enemy shelled the Tavriyskiy neighborhood with artillery. The attack damaged a multi-story building, a car center, a petrol station, eight cars, and an ambulance. The 16-year-old girl was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

The Korabel neighborhood was also under artillery fire. The shells damaged two multi-story buildings there.

Also in the morning, the Russian military attacked the coastal area in the Central district with artillery. A 55-year-old man who was in the street was wounded. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

In the evening, the Russian military dropped a munition from a drone on the territory of a hospital in the Dniprovsky district of the city. The explosion damaged an ambulance and injured a 27-year-old nurse, who sustained shrapnel wounds to her legs. A multi-story building was also damaged as a result of the drone drop.

At night, the occupation forces shelled the center of Kherson. The main impact was on the post office building, which sustained significant damage. The shells pierced the roof and facade, damaged windows, and smashed the interior. Six cars were also damaged.

Read also on Censor.NET: Curfew to be extended in Kherson region from 15 October.

















