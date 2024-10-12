In Kupiansk, enemy attacked civilian car with drone, two people were injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of Saturday, 12 October, Russian invaders attacked the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, with an FPV drone. A hit was recorded near a civilian car. Two people were injured.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, the hostile attack took place around 13:15. The invaders attacked a civilian car.

A 55-year-old driver suffered an acute stress reaction and a 77-year-old passenger was injured.

A pre-trial investigation into the enemy's violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.