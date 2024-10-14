8 garages and cars burned down: Russia bombed Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked a residential neighbourhood in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of enemy bombardment, a fire broke out over 240 square metres, damaging 50 garage boxes.

Eight garages and a car burned down.

