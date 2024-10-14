14 combat engagements continue in Kupiansk district, enemy tries to breach our defense near Verkhnokamianske in Siversk direction - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian invaders' offensive. So far, 107 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

As noted, the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in the Sumy region affected, in particular, the communities of Basivka and Myropillia. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs in the areas of Reviakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, dropping ten GABs.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The General Staff informs that in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on Harbuzy.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Vyshneve. 14 combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Novoosynove and Kivsharivka with eight guided aerial bombs.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the invading army conducted 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. Eleven battles have ended, and ten more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

The occupiers' troops continue to look for opportunities to breach our defenses near Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction. Two combat engagements were completed without success for the enemy.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, two more enemy attacks are ongoing," the statement said.

In the Toretsk direction, three assault operations are taking place in the area of Shcherbynivka. The enemy is using aviation - they struck Toretsk with a GAB.

The General Staff also informs that in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 18 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Selydove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 12 enemy attacks, with six combat engagements still ongoing.

"In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 29 times in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukurine, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Vodiane. 18 invaders' attempts to advance have already been repelled. In addition, the enemy dropped aerial bomb on Illinka," the General Staff added.

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Vremivka and Huliaipole directions but launched about 60 free-flight aerial rockets at Novodarivka.

"In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces assaulted the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing," the report says.

The enemy was defeated in the Prydniprovske direction, attacking Ukrainian defensive lines twice.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.

"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have carried out six strikes with nine GABs on their own territory," the General Staff summarizes.

As reported, 1158 combat engagements with the enemy took place at the front over the past week.