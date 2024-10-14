Enemy armored vehicle with destroyed crew drives in circle. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian armoured vehicle with its crew killed moving in a circle.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the vehicle is moving along a rather deep rut, and then footage of a military vehicle on fire appears. The author of the publication says that it was set on fire by Ukrainian drones.
