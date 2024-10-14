ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7998 visitors online
News Video War
13 454 22

Enemy armored vehicle with destroyed crew drives in circle. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian armoured vehicle with its crew killed moving in a circle.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the vehicle is moving along a rather deep rut, and then footage of a military vehicle on fire appears. The author of the publication says that it was set on fire by Ukrainian drones.

Watch more: Night launch of four ATACMS ballistic missiles at positions of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) elimination (5196) drones (2429)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 