Red Cross office and vehicles damaged in Kherson as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

In Kherson, the office and vehicles of the Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross were damaged by Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Red Cross on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The organisation said that the enemy shelling took place around 4 am on Monday, 14 October. The invaders used artillery.

"The rented office of the Kherson regional organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross was damaged as a result of artillery shelling. The windows were smashed and the window frames were damaged. Also, 3 cars of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which were parked in the yard, were damaged by the shelling," the statement said.

It is noted that no one was in the building during the attack, so the staff and volunteers were not injured.

