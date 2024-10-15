Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 671,400 people (+1210 per day), 8988 tanks, 19,430 artillery systems, 17,939 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 671,400 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 15.10.24 are estimated at:
personnel - about 671400 (+1210) people,
tanks - 8988 (+13) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 17939 (+44) units,
artillery systems - 19430 (+9) units,
MLRS - 1231 (+0) units,
air defence systems - 978 (+0) units,
aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 17019 (+10),
cruise missiles - 2620 (+1),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 26654 (+32) units,
special equipment - 3441 (+4)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password