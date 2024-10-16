Air defense was working in Kyiv region: wreckage of drone fell on private house, fire broke out (updated). PHOTO

On the night of 16 October, Russian aggressors attacked the Kyiv region with drones. The air raid alert lasted for 12 hours. A fire broke out as a result of falling debris

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The building is partially destroyed. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire," the statement said.



No one was killed or injured, the SES added.

Read also on Censor.NET: Consequences of an enemy attack on an industrial enterprise in Ternopil region. Photo report

According to Kravchenko, there were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.

"As a result of the falling wreckage of downed enemy targets, a private house caught fire in one of the garden associations. The fire has been extinguished. The building was heavily damaged. A nearby car also burned down. Another house, outbuildings and a fence were damaged," added Kravchenko.









