Consequences of enemy attack on industrial enterprise in Ternopil region. PHOTOS

During the night attack, Russian troops struck at one of the industrial facilities in Ternopil region, causing a large-scale fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, 45 rescuers and 12 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service and 12 police officers on 4 units of special equipment were involved in the aftermath.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.

No one was killed or injured.















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 16 October, the enemy attacked Ternopil region, and there was a fire at an industrial facility.

In total, according to the Air Force, air defence forces shot down 51 out of 136 attack drones, and another 60 were lost in the area. More than 20 drones are still in the air.