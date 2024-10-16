Air defense forces shot down 51 strike drones out of 136, another 60 were lost in location. More than 20 drones are in air - Air Force

On the night of October 16, 2024 (from 07.00 p.m. 15.10 to 07.00 a.m. 10.10), the enemy attacked the Donetsk region with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300/400 from the TOT of Donetsk region, a guided air missile Kh-59 over Chernihiv region from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 136 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF).

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

"As of 07:00 a.m., as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 51 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions. As a result of the active countermeasures of EW, 60 Russian drones were lost in locations in various regions of Ukraine, the information is being clarified," the message reads.

More than 20 UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues!

In addition, two enemy drones turned back in the direction of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Ukraine is being attacked by Russian Shaheds, - Air Force (updated)