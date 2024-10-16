Ukraine is being attacked by Russian "Shaheds", - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 15 October, Russians launched strike UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's Telegram channel.

"Sumy and Kharkiv regions - the threat of using strike UAVs!" the message says.

Update on the movement of UAVs:

"Shaheds" in the area of Sumy and from the south of the Sumy region heading south-west to the Poltava region!

"Shaheds" from the west of the Kharkiv region heading south-west to the Poltava region.

Poltava region - the threat of attack UAVs!

Chernihiv region - the threat of the use of attack UAVs!

Update as of 8:34 pm:

"Shaheds" in the Sumy region heading southwest to Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region are heading southwest to Kyiv and Cherkasy regions.

"Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading southwest to Kyiv region!

Kyiv and Cherkasy regions - the threat of using attack UAVs!

Update as of 9:00 pm:

"Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading southwest to Poltava and Chernihiv regions!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading south.

"Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading southwest to Kyiv region!

"Shaheds" in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions heading southwest.

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - the threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 9:15 pm:

"Shaheds" in Poltava region near Poltava and Kremenchuk, possible work of air defense, stay in shelters!

Kirovohrad region - threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 9:52 pm:

"Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading southwest to Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in the Poltava region are heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the center of Chernihiv region heading southwest to Kyiv region!

"Shaheds" in the Odesa region in the area of Zatoka and on the way to Odesa!

"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv region heading west.

Update as of 10:37 pm:

"Shaheds" in the Kyiv region near the capital, work of air defense is possible, stay in shelters!

"Shaheds" in the south of Sumy region heading southwest to Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading west.

"Shaheds" in Kyiv and Cherkasy regions heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Odesa region heading towards Vinnytsia region.

"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv region heading west.

Update as of 11:01 pm:

"Shaheds" in Sumy region heading south to Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region, heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Chernihiv region on a western course.

"Shaheds" in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions on a western course.

"Shaheds" in the Kyiv region on the southwestern course.

"Shaheds" in Odesa region heading towards Vinnytsia region.

"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv region heading north, one of them crossing the border of Kirovohrad region.

"Shaheds" in the Zaporizhzhia region, heading towards Dnipro.

Dnipropetrovsk region - threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 11:41 pm:

"Shaheds" in Sumy region heading south to Poltava and Chernihiv regions!

"Shaheds" in the Poltava region heading north and west.

"Shaheds" in the Chernihiv region heading south to the Poltava region.

"Shaheds" in the Kyiv region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Vinnytsia region heading west.

"Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading north.

"Shaheds" in Mykolaiv region, one heading west and the other south.

Update as of 00:01 am on October 16:

UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region! Heading north.

UAVs in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Heading west.

UAVs in Vinnytsia region. Moving in the direction of Khmelnytskyi region.

"Shaheds" in Kyiv region. One heading south, one west to Zhytomyr region, one in the direction of Kyiv.

UAVs in Sumy region. Heading southwest.

UAVs in Poltava region. Moving towards the south.

Chernivtsi region - threat of attack UAVs!

As of 00:36, there is a threat of attack UAVs in Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil regions.

Update as of 01:03 am:

"Shaheds" in Sumy region heading south, heading for Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading south and west.

"Shaheds" in Chernihiv region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the Zhytomyr region heading west, one near Zhytomyr.

"Shaheds" in Vinnytsia and Ternopil regions heading west.

"Shaheds" in the Odesa region heading west to the Vinnytsia region.

"Shaheds" in Cherkasy region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in Kirovohrad region heading southwest.

Ivano-Frankivsk region - threat of attack UAVs!

Update as of 01:46 am:

"Shaheds" in Sumy region heading south, heading for Poltava region!

"Shaheds" in Poltava region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the north of Kharkiv region, heading north.

"Shaheds" in the Zhytomyr region heading west.

"Shaheds" in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the western course.

"Shaheds" in the Cherkasy region on a western course.

"Shaheds" in the Kyiv region heading southwest.

"Shaheds" in the Khmelnytskyi region heading west.

