Occupiers launched "Shaheds" at Ukraine from south - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 14, Russians launched attack drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force.

"Enemy attack UAVs in Kherson region in the direction of Mykolaiv region, heading northwest. Several more groups of enemy UAVs in the area of the Black Sea Biosphere Reserve are moving towards Yuzhne," the Air Force said in a statement.

Update on the movement of UAVs

Update as of 9:39 pm:

Hostile UAVs in Mykolaiv region are heading northwest towards Kirovohrad region;

UAVs in Odesa region are heading northwest towards Vinnytsia region.

Update as of 10:29 pm:

UAV from Kirovohrad region in the direction of Cherkasy region.

Update as of 11:26 pm:

UAV in the area of Cherkasy from the west.

Update as of 11:39 pm:

UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region are moving through Dnipropetrovsk region on a northern course towards Kharkiv region.

Update as of 00:39 am on October 15:

UAVs from Kharkiv region heading towards Poltava region, heading northwest.

Update as of 01:32 am on October 15:

Hostile UAVs in the center of Poltava region, heading west;

UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading west through Poltava region;

UAVs in northwestern of Kharkiv region, heading to Sumy region.

