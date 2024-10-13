31 out of 68 Shaheds were destroyed, another 36 were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of October 13, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, the occupiers struck the Poltava and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region- the Russian Federation and TOT of Crimea, two Kh-59 guided air missiles against the Chernihiv and Sumy region from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 68 shock UAVs.

Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 24 enemy UAVs out of 28, another 2 were lost in location, - Air Force

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

"36 Russian drones have been lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified. One UAV is in the air. Combat work continues!" - explained the Air Force.

As reported, on the evening of Saturday, October 12, the Russian invaders launched "Shahed" attack drones over Ukraine. Censor.NET also informed that air defense forces were working in the Kyiv region this morning.