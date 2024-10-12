Air defense forces shot down 24 enemy UAVs out of 28, another 2 were lost in location, - Air Force

On the night of October 12, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles of an unknown type (launch area - Belgorod Region - RF) and 28 attack UAVs (launch area - Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF).

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 24 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. As a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense, two enemy drones were lost in location," the Air Force said.

See more: Air defense forces shot down 29 attack UAVs, another 31 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS