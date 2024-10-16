Shell fragments found in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTO

Shell fragments were found in northern Moldova, 4 km from the border with Ukraine.

According to Newsmaker, this was reported by the Border Police of Moldova.

On the morning of 16 October, near the village of Lencăuţi, Ocnița District, 4000 metres from the state border with Ukraine, local residents found metal fragments, probably from a shell.

It is noted that police and prosecutors have arrived at the scene.

It is also noted that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the wreckage of missiles and drones was found several times in Moldova.