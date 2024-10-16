Shell fragments found in Moldova near border with Ukraine. PHOTO
Shell fragments were found in northern Moldova, 4 km from the border with Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET with reference to Newsmaker, this was reported by the Border Police of Moldova.
On the morning of 16 October, near the village of Lencăuţi, Ocnița District, 4000 metres from the state border with Ukraine, local residents found metal fragments, probably from a shell.
It is noted that police and prosecutors have arrived at the scene.
It is also noted that after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the wreckage of missiles and drones was found several times in Moldova.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password