Pyrotechnics neutralize enemy X-59 aircraft missile in Sumy region. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, an enemy X-59 missile shot down by the Ukrainian Defence Forces was discovered in a field near a village. Pyrotechnics neutralised the explosive object.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy region police, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy missile shot down by the Ukrainian Defence Forces was found in a field near a village in the Sumy region. It did not explode during the fall, so a mobile group of the explosive ordnance disposal department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region was sent to neutralise it," the police said.

Law enforcers found that it was a Russian X-59 air-to-ground missile. The enemy missile is about seven metres long, weighs 930 kilograms and has a powerful warhead weighing over 280 kilograms.

After inspecting the missile and its part, the mobile group of the Explosive Ordnance Department of the Sumy Oblast National Police separated the warhead from the body, took it away from people's homes and destroyed it with an overhead explosive charge.

