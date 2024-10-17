IDF found most modern Russian weapons at Hezbollah bases in Lebanon - Netanyahu. PHOTOS

The Israeli military discovered "state-of-the-art Russian weapons" during searches at the bases of the Hezbollah terrorist group in southern Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this in an interview with Le Figaro, Censor.NET reports.

He recalled that, according to a 2006 UN Security Council resolution, only the Lebanese army can have weapons in the area south of the country's key Litani River.

"However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and caches in the area, where we have just found large quantities of sophisticated Russian weapons," Netanyahu said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Israeli tank fires at UN peacekeepers' observation tower in Lebanon

He stressed that a new civil war in Lebanon "would be a tragedy".

According to Netanyahu, Israel's goal is "not to provoke", the country does not intend to interfere in Lebanon's internal affairs, and the only thing his country wants is "to allow our citizens living along the border with Lebanon to return home and feel safe".

What weapons did the IDF find?

Netanyahu did not specify what kind of Russian weapons were found in the Hezbollah tunnels in Lebanon.

However, on 16 October, the Israeli military command released a photo of weapons depots located in a civilian residential building in southern Lebanon. There you can see Russian Kornet and Igla MANPADS. The date of production indicated on them is from 2018 to 2021.













