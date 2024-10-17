ENG
Israeli tank shells UN peacekeepers’ observation tower in Lebanon

merkava

The United Nations said that the Israeli army attacked the positions of peacekeepers in Lebanon.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the peacekeepers' account on the social network X.

It is noted that peacekeepers at a position near the village of Kfar Keli watched as an Israeli "Merkava" tank fired at their observation tower.

As a result, two cameras were destroyed and the tower was damaged, UNIFIL (UN Mission in Lebanon - Ed.) said in a statement.

"We are once again witnessing direct and apparently deliberate fire on UNIFIL positions," the statement said.

