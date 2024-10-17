Russians attacked Nikopol district more than 30 times, 3 people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 17 October, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 30 times during the day the Russian army attacked Nikopol district. For the vast majority of attacks, the aggressor used kamikaze drones. There were also artillery attacks," said Lysak.

Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities came under attack.

Three people were injured in the shelling. The enterprise and infrastructure were also damaged. Three multi-storey buildings, 15 private houses, half a dozen outbuildings, and a car were damaged. One car was destroyed. Power lines and gas pipelines were damaged.

