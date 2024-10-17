Ukraine increased drone production 10 times in year - Ministry of Digital Transformation. INFOGRAPHICS

In 2024, compared to 2023, the production capacity of the Ukrainian drone industry increased 10 times.

This is stated in a study of the drone industry by the Kyiv School of Economics and Brave1, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"After mass production was established, the priority shifted to efficiency and the latest technologies. Experts also expect that in the coming years, competition will lead to the consolidation of manufacturers," the statement said.

There has also been progress in the creation of air, sea and ground drones and the development of electronic warfare systems. Key trends include the use of computer vision, swarm technologies, and innovations in navigation and communications.

