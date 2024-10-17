AFU brigades on eastern front received 1,600 FPV drones, trench EW systems and equipment. PHOTO

Petro Poroshenko brought a large batch of FPV drones and equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades in the eastern direction.

This was reported by the ES press service, Censor.NET reports.

This time, Poroshenko handed over 1600 FPV drones, 2 tire changers, 2 excavators for the engineering and assault brigades, day and night Mavics, 257 Vanilla Tsukoroks, 22 trench EW systems "Shatro", ATVs, DAF Leland trucks with a manipulator for artillerymen and a UAV control center, computer equipment worth a total of one million euros to the brigades on the eastern front.

According to representatives of the units, the supply of FPV drones from the state is insufficient; last month, for example, they received 350 drones. Most of the needs are covered by philanthropists and volunteers. The soldiers also note that when the military personal income tax was transferred to the brigades' accounts, they could quickly buy the necessary equipment, electronic warfare equipment and cover other urgent needs.

According to Poroshenko, the military tax should be used exclusively for the needs of the Armed Forces: "My position is that all the money should go to the army, should go to a special fund. And from this fund, you have no right to take money for the "single marathon," for road construction, for investment, for industrial parks, for cashback. They should be used for electronic warfare, for walkie-talkies, for Tsukoroks, for FPV, for attack drones, for reconnaissance drones, for Mavic, for equipment, for ammunition, for mines, for everything that is necessary," the ES leader said.