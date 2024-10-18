"Enemy does not have anything like this in its arsenal": How Ukrainian Vampire drones destroy Russians in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is extremely difficult for us. The soldiers of the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade told us how the Russians are attacking here and how our guys are repelling these attacks. They are the operators of Ukrainian-made Vampire drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a new video by the Ukrainian Witness project.

A new report by the Ukrainian Witness project features soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 68th SHB in the Pokrovsk sector. They show journalists the Ukrainian Vampire attack drone: preparations for a combat mission and the actual combat mission.

The drone has the following characteristics:

It can fly up to 10 km;

It can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h;

The flight altitude is up to 400 m.

The soldiers attach 12 kg of explosives to the drone, which already looks impressive. The Vampire is quite noisy, with a flight sound reminiscent of a helicopter. "I wouldn't want to experience this on my own," says a fighter with the call sign Caesar, "and flying this 'bird' is a special thrill."

According to the pilots, the enemy does not have drones like the Vampire in service. "The Russians are more focused on FPV," says Caesar, "and their production is done at the state level. But there is nothing like this. We get these drones from the brigade. They are not cheap, so it is not advisable to open a fundraiser - it will take a long time." It is worth noting that the cost of one Vampire is UAH 1,050,000 (about $25,000 at the time of publication at the NBU exchange rate).

The soldiers also spoke about the situation in the Kovske sector. "These are mostly meat assaults," says Caesar. "They have enough meat. Two or three enemy infantrymen move into the open, so our FPV guys, Maviks and Skydivers have enough work to do. That leaves us some for the evening."

💰Fundraising for FPV drones for the UAV platoon of the 2nd Ranger Battalion of the 68th Brigade:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/PaX9dwxjo