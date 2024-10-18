ENG
Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 7 settlements, one person died, two were injured. PHOTOS

In total, Russians fired 11 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 164 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 24 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russians shelled Kurakhivka with artillery, killing a civilian.

The enemy attacked Kurakhove with a FAB-guided aerial bomb and artillery - there is a wounded man and at least one private house was damaged.

On 17 October, Russian troops attacked the village of Zvirove in the Pokrovka district of the Donetsk region. As a result, private houses were damaged. In addition, the Russians struck at the territory of starosta districts.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Lyman, destroying an apartment building, a private house, and a garage.

In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar, an enemy drone injured a civilian, damaging 8 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings.

Russian troops hit Siversk with a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPC module and artillery, damaging two private houses and an educational institution.

