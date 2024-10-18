Russians attacked border village in Chernihiv region: Houses and cars damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 18 October, Russian troops attacked one of the border villages of the Horodia community in Chernihiv district, causing damage.

This was reported by the communication department of the Chernihiv regional police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of the enemy attack, a car, residential buildings, and household outbuildings were damaged. In addition, domestic animals - a horse and a cow - were killed.

Law enforcement officers recorded the aftermath of the enemy attack and collected evidence of another war crime by the occupiers.





