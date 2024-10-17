Three people injured in Chernihiv region as result of grenade explosion

Two women and a man were injured in a grenade explosion in a private house in the Bobrovytsia community in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the incident occurred in one of the villages of the Bobrovytsia community in the Nizhyn district. There was an explosion in one of the houses as a result of a grenade explosion. There was no fire.

"Three adults were wounded - two women and a man. Rescuers at the scene helped to transport the victims to an ambulance," the statement said.

See more: Ukrainian-made hand grenades are authorized for use in army, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the relevant authorities.

"We REMIND you once again: do not touch explosive devices, especially do not take them home. Old ammunition, grenades, mines, or other explosive devices can be extremely dangerous, even if they seem safe or inactive," the SES added.