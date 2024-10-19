Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 677,180 people (+1,380 per day), 9,035 tanks, 19,548 artillery systems, 18,072 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 677,180 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.10.24 are approximately:
personnel - about 677180 (+1380) people,
tanks - 9035 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles - 18072 (+19) units,
artillery systems - 19548 (+15) units,
MLRS - 1232 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 978 (+0) units,
aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
Operational and tactical level UAVs - 17230 (+78),
cruise missiles - 2623 (+3),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tankers - 26946 (+38) units,
special equipment - 3473 (+25)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
