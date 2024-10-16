Russian filmed aftermath of failed assault: "Here is our tank hit, crew fled". VIDEO
A Russian serviceman filmed the consequences of the occupiers' failed assault. The video shows destroyed tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, destroyed positions, and the bodies of Russian soldiers who are not being evacuated.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"Here's our tank, it was hit. Yesterday it was burnt down and stuck. The crew escaped," the Russian said.
