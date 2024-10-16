Defense Forces destroy Russian TOS-1A Sontsepok flamethrower system. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 412th battalion of unmanned systems "NEMESIS" detected and destroyed an enemy heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A " Sontsepok".
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
