ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10151 visitors online
News Video War
8 118 4

Defense Forces destroy Russian TOS-1A Sontsepok flamethrower system. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 412th battalion of unmanned systems "NEMESIS" detected and destroyed an enemy heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A " Sontsepok".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

Watch more: Two Ukrainian tanks smashed enemy APC-82A to pieces at close range in Kursk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) elimination (5210)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 