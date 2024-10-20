Occupiers hit Zmiivka in Kherson region with artillery. House was completely destroyed, another house was damaged. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Sunday, 20 October, Russian invaders shelled the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region with artillery.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the enemy shelling took place around 04:30 p.m.

One of the Russian shells hit a residential building, causing it to be completely destroyed. Another private house was also damaged.

No people were injured.

