During day, enemy attacked 11 settlements in Kherson region, fired at Korabelnyi district of Kherson at night, 1 person was killed. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, and Sablukivka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, an educational institution, and an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a high-rise building and 8 private houses. The invaders also damaged agricultural machinery," the statement said.

At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled the Kherson district with artillery. As a result, two private houses were damaged in Oleksandrivka, and a local school building and three private households were damaged in Komyshany. An apartment building and an administrative building were damaged in the coastal part of Kherson's Central District.

In Dniprovskyi district, a team of employees of a utility company came under attack by the Russian military. Five civilian men aged 21, 42, 48, 53, and 58 were injured as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. The victims sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries and mild contusions. The explosion also damaged the company's tractor.

Read more: Rescue operation completed at site of enemy attack in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

At noon, the Russians launched an artillery attack on Bilozerka. Enemy shells hit the territory of a private farm. As a result of the explosions, a 33-year-old security guard was fatally wounded. A private house was also damaged.

In the afternoon, the enemy continued to drop ammunition from drones in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the explosion, a 60-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds and a mine-blast trauma and was hospitalized. One of the munitions also hit a medical facility. A fire broke out in one of the private houses after the explosion and was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

Yesterday, two Kherson civilians aged 30 and 39, who sustained mild mine-blast injuries on October 18 after dropping ammunition from drones in Dniprovsky district, turned to the hospital on their own.

Russians attacked Antonivka and Sablukivka with FPV drones. As a result, a private house was damaged in the latter settlement. Russians shelled Sadove with mortars throughout the day. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage to buildings as a result of the enemy explosions.

At night, Russian occupiers shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. Residential neighborhoods were under fire, the Kherson CMA reported.







