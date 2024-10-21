Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 12. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike has increased.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Kharkiv region.

"As of 03:00 a.m., 12 people were injured in Kharkiv due to Russian shelling. In particular, seven women aged 22 to 83 years and five men aged 21 to 38 years," the statement said.

According to preliminary data from explosives experts, the Russian military struck Kharkiv with KAB-250 guided aerial bombs from the UMPK.

"Russian tactical aircraft came in to strike from Belgorod, and the KABs were scattered randomly around the city, which indicates not a targeted attack on military facilities, but terrorism of the local population," Volodymyr Tymoshko said, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Apartment buildings, non-residential buildings, garages, service stations, petrol stations, private households and cars were damaged.

Investigative teams, forensic experts and explosive experts are working at the sites of the attacks.

