Ruscists attacked 4 districts of Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 21 October 2024, Russian troops fired on the territory of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

According to the RMA, a person was wounded in Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar community as a result of shelling.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove 1 person died and 1 was wounded, a 5-storey building, administrative building and enterprises were damaged; in Yantarne 1 person died and 1 was wounded, 9 houses were damaged; in Hirnyk 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged, in Dalne a private house was damaged. In Myrnohrad, 2 people died and 1 was wounded, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged. An enterprise was damaged in Pokrovsk. In Novoukrainka of the Dobropillia community, 1 person was killed and 1 injured.

Read more: Russian troops advance near Nelipivka and Kurakhove - DeepState. MAP

Kramatorsk district

A private house was damaged in Kostiantynivka, and 4 houses, 2 administrative buildings and a non-residential building were damaged in Mykolaivka.

Bakhmut district

In Chasiv Yar TG, 10 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. Two people died in Toretsk.