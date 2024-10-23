ENG
In Kupiansk region, one person was killed and another was injured during day as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

During the day on Tuesday, 22 October, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and a number of settlements in the Kupyansk region. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the hostile shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports .

According to investigators, at around 10:30 a.m., the invaders fired on the village of Kruhlyakivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. A 50-year-old man was killed.

At 15:10, the occupiers shelled the town of Kupyansk with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. A 65-year-old woman was wounded.

На Куп’янщині армія окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

The enemy also carried out air strikes on the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupyansk district. The shelling damaged private households.

Around 18:00, the racists hit the village of Cherkaska Lozova of Malodanylivka TG with a KAB. Residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

На Куп’янщині окупанти вбили чоловіка та поранила жінку

