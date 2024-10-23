In Kupiansk region, one person was killed and another was injured during day as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

During the day on Tuesday, 22 October, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk and a number of settlements in the Kupyansk region. One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of the hostile shelling.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports .

According to investigators, at around 10:30 a.m., the invaders fired on the village of Kruhlyakivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. A 50-year-old man was killed.

At 15:10, the occupiers shelled the town of Kupyansk with Uragan multiple rocket launchers. A 65-year-old woman was wounded.

The enemy also carried out air strikes on the village of Lisna Stinka in Kupyansk district. The shelling damaged private households.

Around 18:00, the racists hit the village of Cherkaska Lozova of Malodanylivka TG with a KAB. Residential buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

Pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated.

