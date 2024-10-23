UN Secretary General Guterres arrived in Russia for BRICS summit - media. PHOTO

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Kazan for an unannounced visit to attend the BRICS summit. He plans to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.

UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said that Guterres would meet with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Putin meets with Guterres on the last day of the BRICS summit.

"Regarding the meeting with President Putin, the Secretary-General will reiterate his well-known positions on the war in Ukraine and the conditions for a just peace based on the UN Charter, international law, and UN resolutions. He will continue his efforts to restore safe navigation in the Black Sea, which is critical for global food and energy security, especially for the most vulnerable countries around the world," said Guterres' spokesman.

Earlier, the media outlet reminds, Guterres constantly criticized Russia's actions, saying that the ongoing war in Ukraine was setting a "dangerous precedent" for the world.

The UN chief has repeatedly called for a just peace that respects international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

During a meeting with Putin in April 2022, two months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Guterres reiterated the UN's position and discussed proposals for humanitarian aid and evacuation of civilians from the conflict zones.

The BRICS summit began in Kazan on 22 October 2024.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is attended by 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva canceled his trip due to a head injury he suffered shortly before the summit.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is damaging the UN's reputation.