They were preparing terrorist attack in Kyiv: SSU detained two agents of GRU of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Two Russian military intelligence agents who were preparing a terrorist attack were detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

They were to prepare an improvised explosive device and detonate it in a crowded place in the capital of Ukraine.

"According to SSU counter-intelligence, the goal of the racists was to maximize the number of deaths among the civilian population of Kyiv to spread panic among citizens. To commit the terrorist attack, Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who was looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels. After the recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from the occupiers on how to make an explosive device from improvised components," the statement said.

The woman used two mobile phones to connect a detonator with a plastid, which she had to get from a disguised cache. The occupiers planned to "dump" its geolocation on the girl on the eve of the terrorist attack.

It was established that the agent was in contact with a Russian GRU officer who was in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The agent involved her 26-year-old partner in cooperation with the aggressor. Before committing the terrorist attack, both defendants had to perform a "control" task of the Russian special service: to set fire to several units of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The SSU detained the traitors red-handed when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle performing tasks on the southern front.

The tools of the crime and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized from the detainees.

They were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

They are currently being held in custody without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

