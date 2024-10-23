Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Hanysh killed while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO
On 18 October 2024, a resident of Mykolaiv region, Hanysh Mykhailo Petrovych, died while performing a combat mission.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Buzka community.
What is known about the fallen Hero?
As noted, senior soldier Mykhailo Hanysh, born on 20 November 1969, was called up for military service on 26 February 2022 by the Voznesensk RTCR and SS of the Mykolaiv region. The soldier died on 18 October 2024 under special circumstances while performing a combat mission in the Donetsk region.
