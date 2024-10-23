SSU: Two students in Poltava region burned 3 military vehicles on RF order. PHOTOS

Two students who set fire to official vehicles of the Defence Forces on the orders of the Russian Federation were detained in the Poltava region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

For example, in Kremenchuk, they burned three off-road vehicles of Ukrainian soldiers who had returned to the city after completing combat missions.

"The defendants were two local students aged 18 and 19 who were looking for 'easy' money on Telegram channels. There, they were contacted by a representative of the Russian Federation, who, with the promise of quick money, attracted the young men to cooperate. However, instead of the promised funds from Russia, the defendants were detained by Ukrainian law enforcement officers. Mobile phones and incendiary devices were found in their possession, which they used in subversive activities in favour of Russia," the statement said.

The criminals acted in pairs, travelling around the region's settlements by bus to find the car.

After identifying the "targets", they first "coordinated" them with a Russian supervisor and then set them on fire. They recorded all this on video and sent a "report" to Russia.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

