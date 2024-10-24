Occupiers shelled private houses and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grad" rockets. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on 23 October, the occupiers attacked the Marhanets community with "Grad" MLRS.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak.
"According to the updated information, as a result of the artillery shelling of Marhanets that took place in the evening, in addition to the industrial enterprise, an administrative building and a pharmacy were damaged. In addition, 7 private houses, 6 outbuildings, 2 garages and 3 cars, and greenhouses were damaged. Several power lines were damaged," the statement said.
