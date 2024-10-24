Day in Donetsk region: enemy attacked 8 settlements, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS

Eight localities were under fire over the last day: the towns of Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Selidove, and Novoukrainka village.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russia struck Kurakhove with four air defense systems, injuring a civilian and damaging 5 apartment buildings and an administrative building.

In Hannivka, 5 houses were damaged. In Pokrovsk, 4 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The enemy attacked Myrnohrad with an FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, hitting a multi-story building. A fire broke out, and rescuers extinguished it. The shelling damaged 7 buildings.







In Novoekonomichne of the Hrodivka community, 7 houses were damaged.

A civilian was injured in Selidove as a result of shelling.

Yesterday, the private sector of the northern part of Pokrovsk came under attack by Russian troops. Two private houses came under fire. A gas pipe was broken as a result of the enemy shelling. 54 subscribers were left without gas supply. There were no casualties.

On the same day, at around 10:20 a.m., an enemy attack took place in a field outside the town of Rodynske, on the territory of the neighbouring Dobropilska community. The type of weapon is being established. As of today, 80% of the city's critical infrastructure has been destroyed. The enemy is cynically destroying everything on which the community's livelihood depends, the Pokrovske MVA reported.

Kramatorsk district

The Russians dropped a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module on the Liman, injuring a civilian and damaging two apartment buildings.

The occupants shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and a drone - there is a wounded man, 2 apartment buildings, a boiler room, and two cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 4 houses were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and a non-residential building were damaged.

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 12 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 199 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 15 children.

