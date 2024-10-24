He helped Russia break through to Myrnohrad: SSU detains Rosgvardia agent in Donetsk region

A Russian agent who helped Russians prepare combat operations to break through the defense of Myrnohrad was detained in Donetsk region.

The man walked around the city and its surroundings, where he secretly recorded the locations of fortifications and firing positions of Ukrainian troops.

"The enemy's tasks were carried out by a 25-year-old local unemployed man who was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence. The agent sent the received intelligence via messenger to his "contact" - another traitor fighting in the ranks of the Rosgvardia on the eastern front. In addition to military coordinates, the agent transmitted the geolocation of power facilities that provide electricity to the Pokrovsk district," the statement said.

The adjuster was detained during counter-sabotage operations. A cell phone with evidence of reconnaissance and subversive activities in favor of Russia was seized from him.

The offender came to the attention of the occupiers when he regularly left his pro-Kremlin comments in the chats of Russian Telegram channels.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is being held in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

