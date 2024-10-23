They pointed "Shaheds" at radar stations of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions: SSU detained agents of Russian Federation. PHOTOS

The SSU detained two Russian agents operating in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. The criminals were adjusting Russian air attacks on the locations of the Defence Forces and energy facilities.

This is reported by the SSU press center, Censor.NET reports.

According to the available data, the hostile tasks were carried out by two Kyiv residents aged 17 and 21, who were remotely recruited by an officer of the Russian military intelligence service (better known as the GRU).

"To get the coordinates for launching kamikaze drones, in particular, the Shahed type, the agents travelled around the territory of both regions in their car. During the raids, the traitors tried to identify the combat positions of the Armed Forces radar stations defending the airspace of the capital and Chernihiv region," the SSU said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Group of arsonists of military vehicles detained in Zaporizhzhia. Photo report

The defendants also recorded the consequences of the aggressor's drone attacks on energy facilities in northern Ukraine.

To do this, they filmed infrastructure facilities using mobile phone cameras with additional power, which they hid in camouflaged boxes near power lines.

SSU officers exposed the traitors, documented their crimes and detained them at their residence addresses.





During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of communication with the Russian GRU were seized from the detainees.

Read also: Kharkiv: SBU detains FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on the city. Photo report

The SSU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The criminal actions of the 21-year-old are additionally classified under Part 1 Art. 304 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (involvement of minors in illegal activities).

Both offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also read: Preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv: SBU detains two Russian GRU agents. VIDEO + PHOTOS