Air strike on Kupiansk: Woman killed, 11 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 24 October, the occupiers attacked the city of Kupiansk with a preliminary ODAB-1500. The bomb hit near a shop in the market.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region

Five women and two men sustained injuries of varying severity. A two-story building at the market was partially destroyed, 12 trade stalls, a kindergarten, residential buildings, and an administrative building were damaged.

The police helped the rescuers to get people out of the rubble and provided them with medical assistance. One of the victims is in serious condition.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the number of victims had increased to 9.

"The injured are aged 40 to 71. Four people are hospitalized. Among them, one person is in serious condition, three are in moderate condition," the statement said.

At 01:44 p.m., Syniehubov said that according to updated data, a 73-year-old woman was killed.

"Earlier, the wounded woman was hospitalized, but could not be saved. The number of victims increased to 11. Among them are 8 women and 3 men.

Preliminary, the enemy used a thermobaric munition ODAB-1500," he noted.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kupyansk in morning, 4 people injured













